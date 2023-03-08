Trust Asset Management LLC Has $510,000 Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC opened at $375.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $397.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.27. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Stories

