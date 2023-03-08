Trust Asset Management LLC Has $464,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,483 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Autodesk by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,504 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the software company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $205.48 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $235.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,160 shares of company stock worth $426,172. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

