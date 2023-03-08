Trust Asset Management LLC Has $388,000 Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 8.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $124.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.85 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.31.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

