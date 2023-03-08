Trust Asset Management LLC Has $271,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,742 shares of company stock worth $3,820,343. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $111.27 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $157.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.92.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.