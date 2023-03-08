Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after purchasing an additional 370,993 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $42,750,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 625,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,863,000 after buying an additional 267,460 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 129.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 443,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,927,000 after buying an additional 249,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,472,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

TRV opened at $180.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

See Also

