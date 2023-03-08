Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 265 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 419.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $109.86 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $122.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.92. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.94.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

