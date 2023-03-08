Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 143 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $6,461,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 65.5% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $49,032,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.18.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $144.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.72. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

