TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Position Boosted by Titleist Asset Management LTD.

Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,847 shares during the period. TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Titleist Asset Management LTD. owned approximately 42.93% of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF worth $29,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

DIVZ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.12. 62,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,746. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.71. The company has a market cap of $75.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.73. TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14.

The TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (DIVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds an actively-managed, concentrated portfolio of US-listed companies that are favorably valued and have attractive dividends. The fund also seeks to deliver lower volatility than the overall market.

