Truepoint Inc. Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Truepoint Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.81 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $226.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.44.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

