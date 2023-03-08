Truepoint Inc. Takes Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,238.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SCHR opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.62. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.09 and a one year high of $54.62.

