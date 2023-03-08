Truepoint Inc. Sells 694 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Truepoint Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815,451 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 401.8% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 615,095 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $60,350,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 500,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,069,000 after purchasing an additional 398,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,416,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,251,000 after purchasing an additional 354,742 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $153.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.51 and its 200 day moving average is $151.85. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $169.69. The company has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

