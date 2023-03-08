Truepoint Inc. Sells 175 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Truepoint Inc. decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $111.93.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.