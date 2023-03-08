Truepoint Inc. Raises Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 597,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,967,000 after purchasing an additional 24,630 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.79.

Insider Activity at Accenture

Accenture Stock Down 2.0 %

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $264.20 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $345.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.85 and a 200-day moving average of $277.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.