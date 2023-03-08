Truepoint Inc. Purchases 2,218 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,716 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $445,043,000. New York Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $368,912,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $395,859,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $366.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72. The firm has a market cap of $273.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

