Truepoint Inc. Acquires 98 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial makes up approximately 0.5% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Truepoint Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cincinnati Financial worth $9,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 170,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,764,000 after buying an additional 403,467 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,318.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of CINF opened at $117.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.89.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -92.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.