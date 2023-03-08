Truepoint Inc. Acquires 112 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $124.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

