TRON Trading 5.2% Lower This Week (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $4.74 billion and $216.55 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TRON has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011702 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006558 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004445 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001964 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 91,336,439,975 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.