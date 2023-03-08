Trivest Advisors Ltd Lowers Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Trivest Advisors Ltd cut its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,832 shares during the quarter. Hyatt Hotels comprises 0.1% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:H opened at $121.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.87. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.23. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.78) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on H. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.29.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 7,805 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total transaction of $907,097.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,709.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 7,805 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total transaction of $907,097.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,709.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,581.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,743 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,951. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.