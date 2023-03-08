Trivest Advisors Ltd Increases Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 879.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,000 shares during the quarter. JD.com makes up about 8.1% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $23,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $673,008,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in JD.com by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,463,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,813 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in JD.com by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,219,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $977,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,000 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,782,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in JD.com by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,540,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on JD. Barclays increased their target price on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD.com Profile

Shares of JD stock opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average of $53.90. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $69.43.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

