Trivest Advisors Ltd Acquires Shares of 40,000 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000. Oracle comprises 0.8% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 7.5% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 17,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $520,230,000 after acquiring an additional 434,023 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 271,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 583,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $6,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $88.46 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $91.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.94. The company has a market cap of $238.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $82.50 price target on Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Oracle to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.