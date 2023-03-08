Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Benchmark

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Benchmark from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TCOM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. CLSA raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $40.17.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,047,000 after acquiring an additional 330,624 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,288 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,615,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,922 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

