Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Stock Performance
NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.43.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 42.21% and a negative return on equity of 419.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech Company Profile
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
