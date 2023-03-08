Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 42.21% and a negative return on equity of 419.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.