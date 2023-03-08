Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Stock Holdings Increased by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Tricon Residential worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 90.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TCN traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $8.27. 271,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,516. Tricon Residential Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.37.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

Recommended Stories

