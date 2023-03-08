TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TriCo Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Shares of TCBK stock traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $48.57. 35,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,749. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.36. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

