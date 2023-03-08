Triatomic Management LP Sells 24,176 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Triatomic Management LP reduced its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 305,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,176 shares during the quarter. Adaptive Biotechnologies accounts for about 1.3% of Triatomic Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Triatomic Management LP’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3,683.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 151.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADPT stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a negative net margin of 108.03%. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADPT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

