Triatomic Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Triatomic Management LP increased its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Wayfair makes up 0.6% of Triatomic Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Triatomic Management LP’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in W. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 16.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wayfair by 42.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Wayfair by 51.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $43,442.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,123.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $43,442.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,123.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,418 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $248,428.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,068.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,558. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wayfair from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Wayfair from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $135.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

