Tri Locum Partners LP Takes Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 151,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,000. Mirati Therapeutics makes up 2.9% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tri Locum Partners LP owned 0.26% of Mirati Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 442,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $367,498.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $367,498.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David D. Meek sold 4,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $186,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,478.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,409 over the last three months. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.87.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.05. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.50.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,957.44% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. The company’s revenue was up 212.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.32 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

