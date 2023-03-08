Tri Locum Partners LP Takes $3.42 Million Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 190,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,000. Tri Locum Partners LP owned approximately 0.16% of IVERIC bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter.

ISEE stock opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,167.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,167.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $47,502.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,525.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,104 shares of company stock worth $2,274,476 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

