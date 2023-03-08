Tri Locum Partners LP Makes New Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 90,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,177,000. Biogen accounts for approximately 6.6% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 564.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 466.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $264.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.73.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

