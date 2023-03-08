Tri Locum Partners LP Acquires Shares of 74,348 FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 74,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FibroGen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,740,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,729,000 after acquiring an additional 69,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FibroGen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,166,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,239,000 after acquiring an additional 253,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in FibroGen by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,927,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,232,000 after acquiring an additional 420,828 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in FibroGen by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,456,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,973,000 after acquiring an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in FibroGen by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Price Performance

FibroGen stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.25. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 208.66% and a negative return on equity of 338.94%. The business had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 2,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $40,153.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $30,683.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,483 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,885.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 2,543 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $40,153.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,481 shares of company stock worth $137,810. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair raised shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Further Reading

