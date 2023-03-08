Tri Locum Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 209,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,000. Akero Therapeutics accounts for approximately 2.0% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 268.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 186.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of AKRO opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $54.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $216,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,729,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Timothy Rolph sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $216,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,976 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,211. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.