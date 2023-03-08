Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Tri-Continental has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Tri-Continental Price Performance

Shares of TY stock opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. Tri-Continental has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $31.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri-Continental

About Tri-Continental

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Tri-Continental by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Tri-Continental by 4,484.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in Tri-Continental by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 35,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

