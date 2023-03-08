Trexquant Investment LP Sells 35,226 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,365 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 35,226 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after acquiring an additional 665,857 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after purchasing an additional 602,762 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after buying an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of American Express by 16.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $666,377,000 after buying an additional 675,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,590,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $484,426,000 after buying an additional 38,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AXP opened at $175.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $194.35.

Insider Transactions at American Express

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.