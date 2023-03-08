Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 263.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,988 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.13% of Hasbro worth $12,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,611,000 after buying an additional 1,147,196 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,766,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 238.2% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 833,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,247,000 after purchasing an additional 587,047 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 81.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after acquiring an additional 533,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,142,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,875,000 after acquiring an additional 508,345 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Price Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $94.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

