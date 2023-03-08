Trexquant Investment LP Has $9.97 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,017 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $221.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.50 and a 200-day moving average of $231.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The firm has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.53.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Articles

