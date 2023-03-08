Trexquant Investment LP Has $13.31 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2,832.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,838 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $13,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kroger by 1,377.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at $66,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,414 shares of company stock valued at $4,941,689. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:KR opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Stephens lowered their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.