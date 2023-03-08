Trexquant Investment LP Has $11.63 Million Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 397.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,507 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.07% of LPL Financial worth $11,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 22.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,381.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPLA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $254.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.40 and its 200 day moving average is $232.42. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.65 and a 12 month high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.60%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

