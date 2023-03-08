Trexquant Investment LP Buys 98,234 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 250.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,234 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in PDD were worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of PDD by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,210,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,435,000 after buying an additional 110,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PDD by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,309,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,702,000 after buying an additional 2,437,558 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PDD by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,643,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,399,000 after buying an additional 327,833 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859,204 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,782,000. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

PDD Stock Performance

PDD stock opened at $92.31 on Wednesday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.82 and its 200-day moving average is $76.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDD Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. HSBC boosted their price objective on PDD from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on PDD from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in multinational commerce which owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. Its portfolio includes Pinduoduo, a fresh agriculture platform; and Temu, an online marketplace that connects consumers with sellers, manufactures, and brands. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

