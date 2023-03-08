Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,330 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $8,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,202,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,392 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,156,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,736,910,000 after purchasing an additional 90,362 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,692,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,783,000 after purchasing an additional 567,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $137.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DGX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.