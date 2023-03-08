Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 84,623 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 552.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,623 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,020,195.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total value of $742,926.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $1,518,251.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,020,195.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,471 shares of company stock worth $7,822,864 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

See Also

