Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 158,482 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 180.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,482 shares during the quarter. Centene makes up approximately 0.7% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $19,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 324,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Centene by 46.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Centene by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,266,000 after purchasing an additional 855,690 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 339.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 68,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 52,670 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CNC opened at $66.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $66.42 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.30.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

