Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) PT Lowered to $10.00

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tremor International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tremor International from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tremor International in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.
Tremor International Stock Performance
Shares of TRMR opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Tremor International has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.01 million, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tremor International Company Profile
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tremor International (TRMR)
- Is Unity Software Earnings Fallout a Buying Opportunity?
- Why Wall Street Is Still So Constructive on Aecom Stock
- Latest Tech Layoffs at Dell May Provide Buying Opportunity
- Here’s What Happens When a Stock is Removed from an Index
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.