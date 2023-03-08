Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) PT Lowered to $10.00

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2023

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMRGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tremor International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tremor International from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tremor International in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Tremor International Stock Performance

Shares of TRMR opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Tremor International has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.01 million, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Tremor International during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Tremor International by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tremor International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.