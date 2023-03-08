Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) PT Lowered to $10.00

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tremor International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tremor International from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tremor International in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Shares of TRMR opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Tremor International has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.01 million, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Tremor International during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Tremor International by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tremor International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

