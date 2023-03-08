Trek Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 201,814 ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 201,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,375,000. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ accounts for about 1.3% of Trek Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Trek Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

SQQQ opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

