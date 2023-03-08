Trek Financial LLC Invests $2.07 Million in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on EXR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

NYSE EXR opened at $163.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.97 and a twelve month high of $222.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.50.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.60%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

