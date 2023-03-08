Trek Financial LLC Has $22.55 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Trek Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,258 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Trek Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Trek Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $22,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $80.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average of $81.36. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.54 and a one year high of $84.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

