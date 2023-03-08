Trek Financial LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Trek Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 134.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,155 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,569,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,832.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,439,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.35.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.