Trek Financial LLC Buys Shares of 91,081 Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 91,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFIX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of PFIX stock opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 1 year low of $44.10 and a 1 year high of $88.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.91.

