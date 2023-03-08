Trek Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,712,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,818,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,334,940,000 after acquiring an additional 363,372 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,708,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 612.8% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 200,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,890,000 after acquiring an additional 172,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 416,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,922,000 after acquiring an additional 141,488 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $261.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.53 and its 200-day moving average is $262.60. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $220.50 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

