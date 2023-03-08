Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. Has $43.16 Million Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 770,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,000 shares during the period. SEA makes up 37.5% of Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. owned about 0.14% of SEA worth $43,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in SEA by 199.8% in the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,357,245 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $291,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,945 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its stake in SEA by 243.8% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,204,708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $214,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,519 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in SEA by 92.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $409,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,408 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SEA by 128.0% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 45.6% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,262,384 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $182,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,114 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SE has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $78.42 on Wednesday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $136.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day moving average is $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.66.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $1.47. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 41.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

