Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) PT Raised to $30.00

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.29% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

TMCI stock opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -24.98 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.78. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Insider Transactions at Treace Medical Concepts

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $639,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,060.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $639,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,060.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,299,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,177,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 456,067 shares of company stock valued at $10,714,305 in the last 90 days. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Articles

